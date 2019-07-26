US to North Korea: Stop the provocations

US says it wants to continue talking with North Korea but it must halt the "provocations".

The United States said on Thursday it wanted to continue talking with North Korea but called for a halt to "provocations" after Pyongyang’s latest missile test.

North Korea on Wednesday night fired two short-range missiles into the sea, its first test since an impromptu meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month.

"We want to have diplomatic engagement with North Korea, and we continue to urge the North Koreans to resolve all the things that the president and Chairman Kim have talked about through diplomacy," US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters in Washington, according to the AFP news agency.

"We urge no more provocations, and that all parties should abide by their obligations under (United Nations Security Council) resolutions," she added, though she refused to say if she considered the missile tests "provocations."

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea broke down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump abruptly ended that summit with Kim, explaining that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

He said at the time that Kim had asked for total removal of sanctions before denuclearization, something to which the US could not agree.

Trump indicated recently that he is “in no rush” to make a deal with North Korea to get it to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, though he touted what he called his positive relationship with Kim.