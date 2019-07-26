British Airways to resume flights to Cairo following a week’s suspension due to security issues.

British Airways announced on Thursday night it would resume flights to Cairo following a week’s suspension, having reviewed its security measures.

BA flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement quoted by The Guardian.

“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday,” said the airline.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so,” it added.

The national carrier suspended flights last Saturday as a precautionary measure.

German carrier Lufthansa followed British Airways and suspended flights to Cairo from Munich and Frankfurt, though it quickly resumed flights.

The airlines, two of the biggest in Europe, gave little explanation as to what triggered the moves.

An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018, according to The Guardian.

In its travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt, the Foreign Office warns, “There’s a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK. You should cooperate fully with security officials at airports.”