Poll: Democratic Camp weakens Labor

The new party of Ehud Barak, Meretz and Stav Shafir wins 9 seats and drops Labor to 5.

If elections were held today, the largest party in Israel would be the Likud with 31 seats, according to an Israel Hayom and i24NEWS poll conducted by the Maagar Mochot institute.

Blue and White wins 30 Knesset seats, according to the data. The Arab Joint List follows with 12 seats, and then the Democratic Camp of Ehud Barak, Stav Shafir and Nitzan Horowitz with 9 seats.

Shas and Yisrael Beytenu are far apart on many issues, but both win the same number of seats in this poll, at 7 each. United Right and the New Right win 6 seats each, as does United Torah Judaism.

The Labor Party weakens to 5 Knesset seats and Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut does not pass the threshold.

According to this poll, the blocs remain unsettled - the right without Avigdor Liberman has 57 seats, while the left has 56 in the same situation.