Israeli Embassy in Finland attacked for 15th time

The Israeli embassy in Finland has been vandalized by neo-Nazi and far right extremists at least 15 times in the last year and a half.

The embassy, located in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, was most recently attacked last weekend, Ynet reported. In that attack, the glass front door of the embassy was shattered, and images of swastikas and Adolf Hitler were hung in the entrance to the building.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement called the attack on the embassy last weekend: “(A)nother link in the chain of anti-Semitic attacks targeting the embassy.

“The Israeli Embassy in Helsinki expressed its disgust over the events to the Finnish authorities and demanded they act in full force to locate the culprits, bring them to justice and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” the statement said.

Senior officials in Finland have expressed concern over the attacks, Ynet reported, but have not taken real action against their perpetrators.

In February, the Nordic Resistance Movement, a far-right and neo-Nazi group, demonstrated illegally in front of the building.