9-year-old girl wounded by gunfire in Lod

Girl shot in back on Struma Street in city, evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Hospital; circumstances under examination.

A 9-year-old girl was moderately wounded last night by gunfire to her back on Struma Street in Lod.

Paramedics gave the child medical treatment and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

MDA Paramedic Michel Rashkovsky said: "When we arrived at the site, there was pandemonium. We saw a 9-year-old girl fully conscious. She was walking around with a gunshot wound to her body."

"We immediately took her to an intensive care unit and began to give her life-saving medical care while evacuating her n moderate but stable condition to the hospital."