Findings from tabernacle period discovered in ancient Shiloh

3,000-year-old seal recently discovered at excavations in ancient Shiloh in Binyamin. 'Proof our our ties to the land of the Bible.'

A 3,000-year-old Egyptian scarab used as an ancient seal was recently discovered at the excavation sites in ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region.

The discovery caused great excitement among the excavators - the Archaeological Staff Officer at the Civil Administration, along with the Associates for Biblical Research in Texas, led by Dr. Scott Stripling, since this rare finding relates to the biblical story about the Israelites who came from Egypt to Shiloh during this period.

In addition, an altar beam dating to the Iron Age was found. This finding reinforces the belief that the area served as a place of worship for Jews during this period.

The findings are now being presented at the 8th Shiloh Conference, to be held on Thursday in the ancient Shiloh area, where many panels will be held in the fields of Bible and archaeology.

The head of the Binyamin Council, Yisrael Gantz, summed up the new revelations ahead of the conference, "The rare findings in Shiloh are very exciting, powerful and forcefully prove our historical truth and ties to the land of the Bible - to Binyamin. We invite everyone to be exposed to more amazing revelations at the 8th Shiloh Conference, and during the entire year.”