2 Israelis killed in Mexico shooting

Incident occurred at cafe in Mexico City. Two others injured, including a police officer.

Two men killed in a shooting incident Thursday night in Mexico are Israeli citizens, the Foreign Ministry confirmed this morning.

Mexican media reported that two other people were injured in the severe incident at a cafe in the capital, Mexico City, one of them a policeman.

According to reports, the Mexican police arrested a suspect in the murder, a woman identified in Mexico as "Esperanza N," 33 years old.

The media in Mexico have also posted videos documenting the cafe's residents continuing to hide under the tables even after the shooting ended.