Insider testimony: Google is politically biased

Senior Google engineer: "I see execs go to Congress and say that it’s not manipulated, not political. I’m just so sure that’s not true."

The Project Veritas website, which works to expose corruption through recordings, on Wednesday published additional testimony from an employee at Google who asserted that the company uses a politically-biased approach.

Dr. Greg Coppola, a senior engineer at Google, told Project Veritas that he is experienced in Google algorithms, and it is clear that the system is politically biased.

“I look at search and I look at Google News and I see what it’s doing and I see Google executives go to Congress and say that it’s not manipulated. It’s not political. And I’m just so sure that’s not true,” Coppola said.

Right-wing personalities, including President Trump himself, have accused Google and the big social media companies of left-wing bias.

A video that was revealed showed senior Google officials expressing disappointment over the election of Trump to the presidency a short time after the 2016 elections.

Other senior officials at Google and other companies have anonymously revealed information about left-wing bias expressed in the blocking and censorship of right-wing bloggers.

Google denies assertions that it is biased against the Right, and has not yet responded to Coppola’s assertions.