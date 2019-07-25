Businesswoman Alona Barkat won't run for Knesset

Owner of Hapoel Be'er Sheva soccer team who ran with New Right won't seek re-election.

Businesswoman Alona Barkat, who was a candidate for the last Knesset with the New Right party, announced on Wednesday that she will not run in the upcoming elections.

"I wish to clarify here that I made a decision, out of personal considerations, not to run in the upcoming elections. I wish the people of Israel fair elections for the benefit of the people and democracy in Israel," Barkat said.

Barkat, owner of the Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer team, joined the New Right party in February.

Barkat is the wife of Eli Barkat, a high-tech entrepreneur and controlling shareholder of the Meitav Dash investment house. He is the brother of former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who was elected to the Knesset as part of the Likud party.