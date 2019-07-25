Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked turned down tempting job offers in the private sector and decided to use the second chance given to her in the upcoming elections to run for the Knesset as chairwoman of the New Right party, in hopes of leading the camp to the right of the Likud.

In an interview to be published in full on Friday in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Shaked says that there are certain conditions without which she will not support Netanyahu.

"We will recommend him only on the condition that he forms a right-wing government and not a left-wing government with [Benny] Gantz and Amir Peretz," she says.

"In 2009 he brought in Ehud Barak, in 2013 he signed first with Tzipi Livni, in 2015 he tried to bring in Buji (Herzog), and last time he negotiated with Avi Gabbay. I have no intention of recommending Netanyahu, only to then see Stav Shafir as Justice Minister and Avi Nissenkorn as Finance Minister,” stresses Shaked in the interview.

"We will recommend Netanyahu, but on the condition that he forms a right-wing government and that the values ​​that are important to us in the State of Israel will not be sold in exchange for the formation of a coalition. If Netanyahu fails to form the next government, there will not be a third chance. We will not support another election. You cannot drive the country crazy."

The former Justice Minister commented on recent firestorms involving ministers Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich. "I object to conversion treatments [for homosexuals]," Shaked says of Rabbi Peretz's statement, "but the uproar and the lynch against him were exaggerated."

Shaked is also unfazed by Smotrich’s remarks about a halakhic state, saying, "Really? Going back to the time of King David? It was a very unsuccessful sentence that does not correspond with reality. No one means it. Smotrich himself does not think that. It was a slip of the tongue.”

Shaked would like to go back to the Justice Ministry. "I have a lot more to do there. One of those things is the overrule clause, which the Kulanu party and [Moshe] Kahlon opposed, but it could be passed in the next term."