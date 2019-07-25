Israeli minister's message to the Iraqi people

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz recorded a special message to the Iraqi people on the first anniversary of the opening of a Facebook page for the Iraqi public by the Foreign Ministry.

"More than a year ago, the Israeli Foreign Ministry opened a special Facebook page for Iraq. We are excited to see the great success of the page, the warm exchanges on social networks between Israeli and Iraqi citizens and the desire of both peoples to live in peace and coexistence,” said Katz.

“It is not surprising that we have a lot in common. A large and vibrant Jewish community lived in Iraq for more than 2,600 years. Their lives were characterized by coexistence and fruitful cooperation between the different religions," he added.

"We hope that the ties between the two peoples will continue to develop positively for the benefit of both peoples. Inshallah, Shalom, Salaam," the minister concluded.

About 180,000 Iraqi residents follow the page today, and the majority of the comments are very positive.