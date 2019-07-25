Thousands stranded at Amsterdam airport

The refueling facility at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport stopped working on Wednesday, leading to major disruption which continued for a few hours.

The fuel supply system restarted at around 11:15 p.m. Israel time, the airport said on its Twitter account.

At least 70 planes were grounded, and others diverted, when the refueling facility stopped working on Wednesday afternoon.

All flights from Israel to Amsterdam have been delayed, and one Arkia flight, which was supposed to land in Amsterdam, was diverted to a different Dutch airport.