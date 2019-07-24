'American Jews are shooting themselves in the foot'

Attorney Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, is deeply troubled by the conduct of Jewish communities in the United States in their relationship with President Donald Trump.

"It is unbelievable that the American Jewish community can not support a government or a president who has done great things like moving the embassy, ​​recognizing Jerusalem, recognizing Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights and canceling the agreement with Iran," Zell said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"There are many elements within the Jewish community in the US who support J Street and others that are anti-Israeli in every respect. The Jews say, 'We are pluralists and want to hear all opinions.' In the meantime, they shoot themselves in the foot," he said.

Zell criticized J Street's support for some of the most left-wing Democratic lawmakers who challenge both the Trump Administration and Israel. "These are congressional members who are trying to slander the people of Israel and the State of Israel. J Street supports anti-Israeli forces and it supports the agreement with Iran, BDS, and were against the [anti-BDS] legislation passed by Congress."

"President Trump is very good at dealing with this 'squad' and is attacking them all the time. They serve his goals because from his point of view it is important that the public know what this is about, because this gang controls the Democratic Party.

Zell expressed his pessimism that the American Jewish community will stand up to what he believes are anti-Israel elements. "I have no hope that the Jewish community in the United States will take a proper stand against J Street. Unfortunately, it won't happen."