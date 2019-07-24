Barak: Meretz leader can head joint left-wing list

Democratic Israel leader and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak met Tuesday with Stav Shafir (Labor) and Issawi Frej (Meretz) to discuss the possibility of running on a joint list in the upcoming elections in September.

Barak made it clear at the meeting that he was willing to have Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz to head the united list, according to two sources involved in the content of the talks.

Channel 13's Barak Ravid reported that this was the second meeting between Barak and Frej yesterday, but the meetings ended without any final decisions being made.

The sources said that they are now waiting for Horowitz to decide whether to continue the negotiations for a joint run. According to them, the next stage may be the first meeting between Barak and Horowitz.