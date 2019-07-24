Expert opinion: Duma graffiti doesn't match Ben Uliel's hand

An expert opinion submitted to the court disputes the indictment in which it was claimed that Amiram Ben Uriel wrote the two inscriptions of graffiti on the night of the incident under investigation in the infamous and controversial Duma case.

According to the opinion, both inscriptions were written by two different people, and Ben Uliel is not one of them.

The psychologist and graphologist Dr. Batya Cohen-Kroyturo will testify today, Wednesday, at the hearing of the defense witnesses in the Duma trial, testimony which will strengthen the line of the defense which claims that Ben Uliel has nothing to do with the act.

For the expert opinion, Dr. Cohen-Kroyturo was asked to examine whether the graffiti from the village of Duma corresponded to Ben Uliel's handwriting, and whether the inscriptions were written by the same person. Ben Uliel was required to write a number of documents in his handwriting, which Cohen-Kroyturo compared to the graffiti.

Cohen-Kroyturo found complete incompatibility between Ben Uliel's handwriting and the graffiti. "After a deep, thorough and systematic examination, a complete lack of similarity was found between the two documents (the graffiti) and the group of documents (written by Ben Uliel)."

Regarding the examination of the correspondence between one graffiti inscription and the other, it was written: "Also, after a fundamental, thorough and systematic examination, a complete lack of similarity was found between the two documents (the graffiti), ie. the documents were written by two people."

In addition, the reconstruction of the graffiti that Ben Uliel was asked to make during the Shin Bet interrogation in which he admitted to the arson was examined. Regarding these, too, she stated that "There is a complete lack of similarity. At a very high level of significance."

Cohen-Kroyturo detailed the characteristics that she examined: the size of the writing, the angle of writing, beginnings and endings, length differences, width and form of writing, line thickness, the tilt of the writing and more. As noted, according to her examination there was a complete lack of similarity between the graffiti and the handwriting of Ben Uliel, and between one graffiti inscription and the other.

These findings contradict the indictment, in which it is claimed that Ben Uliel was alone in the village of Duma on the night of the arson, and he wrote the two graffiti inscriptions.