Jews most targeted minority group in Canada

For third straight year, Canadian Jews in 2018 remained most targeted minority group for police-reported hate-crimes throughout the country.

The data was released on Monday by Statistics Canada.

But the good news is that incidents dropped by four percent from 360 in 2017 to 345 in 2018, while other minorities saw more significant declines.

Hate crimes against Muslims, for example, fell 50 per cent to 173, while Black Canadians saw a 15 percent drop to 283 reported hate crimes.

In 2018, Canadian police responded to 1,798 hate crimes, compared to 2,073 in 2017.

“We are encouraged to see an overall decline in hate crimes, [but] this data confirms the persistence of Jew hatred, which is seeing an alarming global rise,” Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel said.

The numbers prove that hate crimes against Jews remain an “urgent concern,” B’nai Brith Canada President Michael Mostyn said.