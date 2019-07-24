'It's a war to improve Israel's image around the world'

The Jerusalem Institute of Justice (JIJ) on Wednesday submitted to the International Criminal Court in the Hague another demand to investigate Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh for crimes against humanity.

The crimes, committed against the civilian population in Gaza, include: slapping those arrested with electric wires, kicks to their legs and genitals, torture and beatings, forcing them to stand for extended periods of time, and hanging them from the ceiling.

One resident of Khan Yunis who was arrested by Hamas' intelligence services had his head held over the toilet as officials poured boiling water on him.

"Hamas' political, social and military wings are intertwined and led by one central government. Haniyeh, who is aware of the crimes, has completely failed in his job to stop them," JIJ said. These crimes continue to be committed against Gaza's civilians, with devastating effects. They also add to the conflict between Gaza's Hamas and the Palestinian Authority's Fatah, causing instability in the entire region and decreasing the chance of coexistence.

JIJ noted that the complaint had to be submitted to the Hague, since Gaza's courts are under Hamas rule and therefore requesting justice is impossible.

In a statement, JIJ wrote: "This is a war far from the battlefield, fought without guns, without firebombs, without explosive balloons or rockets. It's a ongoing Sisyphean war for Israel's image in the world, especially in light of a list of anti-Israel resolutions passed by the United Nations and intensive activities by organizations such as BDS (the boycott, divest, and sanction movement)."