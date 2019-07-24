Interior Minister working to reduce obstacles to Ukraine travel

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Wednesday morning met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Hennadii Nadolenko, as well as with Population and Immigration Authority Director-General Shlomo Mor Yosef and Ben Gurion Airport Director Amnon Shmueli.

A statement from Deri's office said that the meeting focused on entry into the two countries, and the sides agreed to improve the various systems in order to prevent refusal of entry.

The sides also agreed that professional staffs from both countries would work together in order to reduce to a minimum the number of obstacles to entry.

Deri explained to Nadolenko the Immigration Authority's steps to make entry into Israel easier for Ukrainian citizens and to reduce tension between the two countries.

"I initiated the meeting, in order to remove all obstacles and prevent people from being detained upon entering the two countries. The relationship between our two countries is very good and we will do everything to improve them," he said.

Nadolenko thanked Deri for the invitation and for his efforts on the issue, and added that he will continue to work to improve entry into the two countries.

Earlier this year, Israelis landing in Ukraine were detained by authorities, and Ukrainians landing in Israel experienced similar difficulties.