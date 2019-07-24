Haredi MK: We need to fight for our existence

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's campaign to prevent a "state of Jewish law" has angered haredi Knesset members.

The campaign, which has been taken up by the leaders of the Blue and White party as well, claims the religious parties wish to do away with human freedom.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, UTJ's MK Yisrael Eichler criticized the haredi population's silence, and claimed the reason for the silence is fear that Liberman will continue to gain power.

"It's true, it might cause Liberman to gain power," Eichler admitted. "There are a lot of things that I'm forgiving about in the 'Three Weeks' (between the 17th of Tamuz and the fast of 9 Av - ed.), but after the 9th of Av, we'll need to 'rise up from the dust' and run from place to place, fighting the battle for our existence."

"They're planing de-legitimization of the haredi public all over Israel," he added.

Eichler also noted that his party's campaign had not yet gained traction.

"We believe that we don't need to waste 60 days on elections. Two or three weeks will be enough for us," he said. "Our only weapon in this country is our votes at the polling stations. Not demonstrations in the street and not anything else."