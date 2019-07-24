United Right pushes back on New Right's unity proposal

Factions within United Right call for three-way division of seats with New Right. 'We have six seats, you have none.'

The United Right party on Wednesday pushed back against the New Right’s call to form an alliance based on equal representation in the Knesset, arguing that the United Right is in fact an amalgamation of two separate parties – the Jewish Home and National Union - and that a unified right-wing ticket should divide the Knesset seats up three ways.

In a statement released by the United Right Wednesday morning, the party played down polls cited by the New Right which show it leading the United Right in elections for the 22nd Knesset.

“Once again, the New Right is relying on polls and [social media] ‘likes’, as it did before. We would like to remind them that there is a difference between the real world and the imaginary, virtual world. In the real world, the Jewish Home-National Union has six Knesset members currently serving, while the New Right didn’t pass the minimum threshold.”

The United Right, which ran on a joint ticket with Otzma Yehudit, won five seats in the April elections, and received a sixth seat when MK and Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan was placed on the Likud list, as part of an agreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“It makes no sense to put people no one knows on the Knesset list while pushing out incumbent Knesset members.”

“There is a three-part leadership with three parties here,” the United Right continued, referring to the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right. “The fairest arrangement would be to give each one-third [of the slots on the Knesset list], a faithful representation of the three parties – despite the fact that in the New Right, only Bennett and Shaked would actually bring any votes.”

“We could make a deal this afternoon already, there’s no need to wait till this evening.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the New Right called on the United Right to agree to a near-even split of spots on a joint Knesset list, giving the United Right an extra seat in the event that the joint list wins an odd number of seats.

We are offering the leaders of the United Right – Rabbi Peretz, Minister Smotrich, and Itamar Ben-Gvir – to create an alliance as a technical bloc based on a proposal that would actually give them an advantage.”

The deal, the New Right said, including the following points:

“1) Allocating spots on the candidate list 50-50 (the ‘zipper model’) but with the advantage of the odd numbered seats going to the United Right, which will give them an extra seat if the party wins an odd number of seats – even though in all the polls the New Right is larger [than the United Right].

“2) The technical bloc will be led by the candidate who can bring the most seats – and that is Ayelet Shaked. It is a matter of mutual interest for both of the parties, one which will maximize the right-wing bloc’s strength.

“Our offer is more than fair, and gives a significant advantage to the United Right due to our clear desire to run together on a single list. As far as we are concerned, we could reach an agreement this evening.”