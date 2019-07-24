Watch: Israeli police demolish illegal Arab building

3 rioters arrested for attacking police during demolition of illegal building in Israeli-Arab town of Ar'ara in central Israel.

Israeli police demolished an illegal building in the Israeli-Arab town of Ar’ara in the Wadi Ara area early Wednesday morning.

During the demolition operation, Arab rioters attacked security forces deployed to Ar’ara and attempted to prevent the demolition of the illegal structure.

Police say three rioters were arrested during the demolition.

The demolition was carried out following a court ruling which ordered that no additional buildings be constructed on the strip of land in question.

The suspects arrested during the demolition will be brought before the Magistrates Court in Hadera, which will rule on whether to extend their arrests.