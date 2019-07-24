Right-Wing Unity Talks

New Right calls on United Right - including Otzma Yehudit - to complete talks and sign deal bringing together Israeli Right in single slate.

The New Right party called on the United Right party to accept its offer for a joint run as a technical bloc, allowing the two to split after the elections.

Officials from the New Right released details Wednesday morning of their offer to the United Right, and emphasized that their own proposal gave an ‘extra’ seat to the United Right, and was not a strictly 50-50 division of the Knesset slate.

Under the New Right’s proposal, Ayelet Shaked, who recently took control of the party, would lead the unified ticket, followed by Jewish Home chairman and current United Right leader Rafi Peretz, National Union chief Bezalel Smotrich.

From the fourth spot onwards, the Knesset list would be evenly divided up between the New Right and United Right, with the New Right taking all even numbered seats and odd numbered seats going to the United Right.

In a statement Wednesday, the party noted that it was addressing its offer not only to the Jewish Home and National Union factions of the United Right, but also Otzma Yehudit, which split off from the United Right last month.

“We are offering the leaders of the United Right – Rabbi Peretz, Minister Smotrich, and Itamar Ben-Gvir – to create an alliance as a technical bloc based on a proposal that would actually give them an advantage.”

The deal, the New Right said, including the following points:

“1) Allocating spots on the candidate list 50-50 (the ‘zipper model’) but with the advantage of the odd numbered seats going to the United Right, which will give them an extra seat if the party wins an odd number of seats – even though in all the polls the New Right is larger [than the United Right].

“2) The technical bloc will be led by the candidate who can bring the most seats – and that is Ayelet Shaked. It is a matter of mutual interest for both of the parties, one which will maximize the right-wing bloc’s strength.

“Our offer is more than fair, and gives a significant advantage to the United Right due to our clear desire to run together on a single list. As far as we are concerned, we could reach an agreement this evening.”