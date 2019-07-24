Lapid: Ehud Barak throwing votes in the trash

MK Yair Lapid says 'no reason' to fire Justice Min. Director-General, blames former PM Ehud Barak for throwing away left-wing votes.

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid slammed former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's decision to form a new party, claiming that the decision would waste left-wing votes.

Speaking to Army Radio, Lapid explained: "He doesn't pass the electoral threshold, and he's going to throw votes in the garbage. We don't have time for hobby parties."

Regarding the decision to fire Justice Ministry Director-General Emi Palmor, Lapid said: "There was no reason to fire her."

"[MK Tzipi] Livni and [former Justice Minister Ayelet] Shaked did not agree on anything other than hiring Palmor. They just want to appoint a comfortable attorney who will keep [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu out of prison."

Palmor was appointed during former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni's (Zionist Union) term, and remained in her position under Shaked. Temporary Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) fired Palmor on Tuesday, requesting that his confidante Ofir Cohen be appointed to the position in her place.