Tel Aviv: Man killed in vehicle explosion

A 23-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving in exploded.

The victim, a resident of Ashkelon, was driving in Tel Aviv when the explosion occurred.

The vehicle was completely burned, and Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene were forced to declare his death.

Israel Police suspect that the explosion was due to an powerful explosive device. At first, police believed the incident to be an assassination, but due to the characteristics of the shock wave, they are investigating whether the explosion was due to a work accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

MDA paramedic Naama Chamlantzki said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw a burning vehicle and we could not get close to it. After the firefighters has accomplished their task, we found a man with no signs of life at the scene, and we had no choice other than to declare his death."