The elections are getting closer: What happens when ego overwhelms political logic?

Binyamin Netanyahu in Knesset with Moshe Kahlon, Yisrael Katz, and Gilad Erdan

Who put a picture of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a bikini on highway billboards and why?

Which politicians are harming their own cause by exposing their naked ego?

Gil Hoffman answers these questions and more with the help of Israel Victory Project Israel director Daniel Seaman.