Hamas: Real chance to resolve issue of soldiers' bodies

Hamas spokesman says Israeli government 'lies' about Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies the terror group has held for 5 years.

Abu Obeida, the official spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, on the bodies of the fallen IDF soldiers Hamas is holding captive.

In a statement delivered on the fifth anniversary of Operation Protective Edge, the spokesman said, "The Israeli government continues to lie about its prisoners."

"The enemy leadership avoids dealing with the truth and it is paying the price," he said, adding that "there is a real chance to resolve the issue of prisoners and missing persons if the Israeli leadership is serious about opening this case."

"We warn that the case is likely to be closed - see the case of Ron Arad," the Hamas spokesman said in an attempt to exert psychological pressure on Israel.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

Hamas frequently uses the media to exert pressure on the government of Israel through its captives in order to soften its positions on a prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas also gave details of the situation of Israeli missing persons (some of them dead) prior to the release of terrorists who were released in the Schalit deal and were re-arrested by Israel.