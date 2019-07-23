'Netanyahu working to thwart large unification on Right'

Senior Right Parties Union official strongly attacks Netanyahu family over report PM pressing for union with Otzma before Shaked and Bennett

A senior Right Parties Union official today slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu and his family for reports that Netanyahu was pressuring Rabbi Rafi Peretz to form a union with the Otzma Yehudit Party.

According to Channel 12 News, Prime Minister Netanyahu recently spoke with Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and pressed him to combine Otzma Yehudit with the Right Parties Union.

Netanyahu presented Rabbi Peretz with a survey showing Otzma bringing the Right Parties Union 2.5 seats, according to which Itamar Ben-Gvir is a popular figure on the Right.

The report further noted that Netanyahu asked Peretz to ratify the connection soon, even before a possible union with Bennett and Shaked and the New Right Party.

Following the report, the senior official said, "Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is trying to thwart a large unification on the Right."

In recent days the media reported a conversation between the wife of Prime Minister Sara Netanyahu and the wife of Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

According to the report, during the conversation Netanyahu tried to persuade Peretz's wife to influence her husband not to give up first place in any united party, apparently in order to thwart a possible union with the New Right Party. Netanyahu denied these reports as baseless rumor.