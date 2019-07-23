Watch: Child falls out of moving vehicle on busy highway

Harrowing footage shows moment child opens door of car making turn on highway at Kokhav Yair junction, falls out into middle of the street.

Footage from the Netivei Yisrael camera at the Kokhav Yair junction, published this evening, shows how a child flew from a vehicle to the road while the vehicle was making a turn on the busy highway.

A motorcycle rider then slowed down beside him and the boy's father jumped out of the car to help him. The child fell because he was not strapped in, and no child lock was operated in the car to prevent children from opening the car doors from the inside.

Ben Gutman, the Netivei Yisrael company's spokesman, said: "As a parent of a child, I was shocked by the incident, which only miraculously did not end in disaster ... Let's take responsibility - one second of distraction could cost lives."