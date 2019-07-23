US Envoy: Int. consensus will not solve Arab-Israeli conflict

US President Donald Trump hopes to unveil his administration's peace plan in its entirety soon, US Special Envoy Jason Grrenblatt told the United Nations Security Council Tuesday.

Addressing a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Greenblatt said that “President Trump has not yet decided when we will release the political portion of the plan, and we hope to make that decision soon."

Greenblatt said that “a comprehensive and lasting peace will not be created by fiat of international law or by these heavily wordsmithed, unclear resolutions ... The vision for peace that we plan to present will not be ambiguous, unlike many resolutions that have passed in this chamber.”

He added that the plan would make clear “what compromises will be necessary to achieve a realistic, lasting, comprehensive solution to this conflict.”

The US Special Envoy called on the Palestinian Authority “to put aside blanket rejections of a plan they have not even seen.”

He said that the plan included both an economic aspect and a political one.

"There will be no economic prosperity without a political solution, but no political solution will succeed without a well-developed economic plan."

Greenblatt said that the UN could not create peace when it could not condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization for its attacks on Israel and its holding the bodies of two Israeli soldiers as well as two living Israeli civilians captive in Gaza.

"If we cannot even find an international consensus regarding Hamas, is an international consensus really going to end this conflict? And how is it that we can't find an international consensus that the Palestinian Authority rewarding terrorism and the murder of Israelis using public funds, some donated by the countries in this very room, is abhorrent and must be stopped.

"International consensus is not international law. So let's stop kidding ourselves. If a so-called international consensus had been able to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it would have done so decades ago. It didn't," he added.

Greenblatt's speech followed an address by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon in which Danon revealed new intelligence about Iran's involvement in Hezbollah's buildup in Lebanon, with help from Syria, a direct violation of UN Resolution 1701.

"In the years 2018-2019, Israel found that dual-use items are smuggled into Lebanon to advance Hezbollah’s rocket and missile capabilities," Ambassador Danon revealed to the Council. "Iran and the Quds Force have begun to advance the exploitation of the civilian maritime channels, and specifically the Port of Beirut. The Port of Beirut has become the Port of Hezbollah."