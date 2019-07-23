'We want quiet but prepare for battle'

President and PM participate in annual memorial for Protective Edge fallen. PM: We're committed to bringing back Shaul, Goldin, civilians.

President of the State Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu participated in the annual memorial service for Operation Protective Edge fallen soldiers held this afternoon at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister said in his speech at the ceremony, "Protective Edge was a justified and moral self-defense campaign. I know the relative quiet was achieved thanks to our fighters who joined the battle, and our fallen sons.

"We want quiet, but we're preparing to go to battle. A large-scale military operation that will lead to a military strike that the Islamic Jihad and Hamas have not yet absorbed," added Netanyahu.

"I cannot elaborate, but the partners in these preparations who are sitting here know very well that these aren't just words. We want quiet, but we're preparing for battle," the Prime Minister stressed.

Netanyahu responded implicitly to the Goldin and Shaul families' protest: "We're committed to bringing home Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin, and the civilians. We have proven that we stand by our word by returning Zacharia Baumel."