Tragedy in Arad: Baby chokes while playing

1 1/2-year old toddler dies after becoming entangled in closet while playing in his house.

A year-and-a-half-old child choked to death whole playing at his home in Arad Tuesday. The child entered a closet and became entangled in a set of blankets.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yoram Cohen who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Together with EMS personnel I attempted to resuscitate the boy and we performed CPR for a lengthy period of time in an attempt to save his life. Unfortunately, at the end of our efforts paramedics at the scene were forced to pronounce his death."

Authorities did not specify what the child choked on.

Yesterday, another baby died after being forgotten in a car in Modiin Illit. An initial investigation revealed that the mother, the manager of a daycare center, went shopping and after about three hours in the shop remembered that she had left her six-month-old son in the car. She went with him to a nearby synagogue, where passersby called for an ambulance. The Magen David Adom teams who arrived at the scene gave him medical treatment and resuscitated him, and then evacuated him to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where he was declared dead..