Likud min.: 'Liberman might endanger the entire right-wing camp'

Communications Minister and Coalition Chairman David Amsalem (Likud) does not believe that neither the center-left nor religious-right blocs will be able to form a coalition.

"We pray every day to G-d," he told Kan Bet. "I think that it is crucial for the sake of the nation that the nationalist bloc lead the country, but obviously whatever G-d does is for the good."

He added: "Three months ago, we held elections, and at the end of the day, the right-wing camp without [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman won almost 65 Knesset seats. So I personally do not see that there's going to be a dramatic change in that. Usually seats don't move from one bloc to the other."

Amsalem also used the opportunity to draw the lines around the nationalist camp: "Anyone who is right-wing and belongs with the nationalistic camp will definitely vote for the Likud, and if he wants to vote for a party to the right of the Likud, then that's great. Certainly, anyone who votes for Liberman places the entire nationalist camp in danger."

Regarding the possibility of a unity government, Amsalem said: "In general, I am ideologically opposed to the idea of a unity government. We as the Likud have a platform which sees the Land of Israel and the People of Israel as important. If [MK] Yael German (Blue and White) agrees with us, if [MK] Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) agrees with us, let them join the Likud. Let's say you let them in and create a unity government - what will happen after a week or two?"

When asked if the Likud party is intervening in the United Right's affairs, Amsalem said: "We have a huge ship here, and we're all part of it. If one of the right-wing components does not get in, the entire ship will sink. Therefore, the responsibility is on everyone. The Prime Minister is leading the entire nationalist camp and certainly the general responsibility is his. So if they work it out between themselves - that's great. If not - he'll have to come and try to make peace. In the previous elections we received the leadership and we did not manage to make a coalition without Liberman - because of 1,500 votes for [New Right Chairman Naftali] Bennett."

Regarding Liberman's claim that Netanyahu rejected his plans to eliminate Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Amsalem said: "That's not right-wing. We need to handle Gaza responsibly and with forethought. It's not an issue of right or left. Liberman told Haniyeh what he said, before he became Defense Minister. He was Defense Minister for almost two years. When they don't let me work, after a week I say, 'Okay guys, I get it, bye.' I don't spend almost an entire term and then suddenly remember that someone didn't let me work."