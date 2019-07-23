Liberman: Government paying protection money to Hamas

Yisrael Beytenu chair slams PM Netanyahu, says 'whitewashing terror' is 'black stain on Israel's government and the one leading it.'

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Tuesday spoke about the security situation, comparing it to the situation in 2014, when Israel fought Operation Protective Edge, destroying Hamas' terror tunnels and rocket arsenal.

"Today we mark five years since Operation Protective Edge," Liberman wrote in a Facebook post. "Five years in which the families of those killed have been dealing with their enormous loss and pain which will never disappear. This is an open wound in the nation's heart, and it continues to bleed."

"Unfortunately, five years after the operation, Hamas and Islamic Jihad continue to arm themselves."

In June, Israeli security sources said Gaza's terrorists had replenished their supplies of rockets. Most of the 10,000 rockets are short- and medium-range rockets, although hundreds of them can reach the wider Israeli population.

Liberman continued: "What does the government do? It transfers 'protection money' to the Hamas terror organization, while our soldiers and citizens remain in captivity and the IDF forces, every weekend, handles provocations and mass riots on the border."

"The policy of regularization, which the Prime Minister leads, is a way of whitewashing surrender to terror, and is a black stain on Israel's government and the one leading it."

The bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in Operation Protective Edge are still being held by Hamas. In addition, two Israeli civilians are believed to be held by Hamas. Both Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu are believed to be mentally ill.