Watch: The footage that outraged the Arabs and radical leftists

IDF, Police officers seen smiling happily after blowing up illegal Arab homes in eastern J'lem. MK Tibi: "Why are you celebrating, stupid?"

Arab MKs and radical leftist activists are outraged after footage spread on social media showing IDF and police officers happy and smiling after successfully demolishing a building built illegally by Arabs in eastern Jerusalem.

"'Glorious heroes,'" Arab MK Ahmad Tibi responded sarcastically on Twitter. “How pathetic. What are you celebrating about, stupid? You just blew up the homes of families, women and children cried.”

A Palestinian Authority publicist responded, “Israeli soldiers celebrate the destruction of Palestinian homes. Look at the brutality. With the press of a button, they destroyed what the Palestinians took years to build.”