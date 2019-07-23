Anti-Israel group to host Capitol Hill briefing

A radical anti-Israel group will host a Capitol Hill briefing on Tuesday, the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) reported.

According to IPT, the briefing, hosted by the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) group, will take place in the Longworth House Office Building and cover Israel's "mistreatment" of American citizens in Judea and Samaria.

These citizens, they claim, "have reported being physically abused, detained for hours of humiliating questions, strip searched, denied entry and forced to buy plane tickets back to the US. Worse (sic) of all, Israeli forces have killed or gravely injured US citizens."

Many US citizens have been injured or killed in terror attacks, after which the terrorist received a lifetime salary - or his family received a lifetime stipend - from the Palestinian Authority.

AMP routinely hosts conference that serve as platforms for Israel-bashing, and openly approves of "resistance" against the "Zionist state," IPT added. AMP is also one of the major supporters of the boycott Israel (BDS) movement.

IPT also cited a recent investigative report by Canary Mission, which quoted AMP leaders making anti-Semitic and pro-terror comments.

In 2015, IPT found that AMP is a successor to a the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) - a group led by the Muslim Brotherhood and supporting Hamas. And one complaint noted that AMP has provided "open fundraising support" to Hamas, via the "humanitarian covoy" Viva Palestina.