Daughter of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton gives birth to her third child.

The Clinton clan just got a little bit bigger.

Chelsea Clinton announced on Twitter that she has had her third child, a boy named Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. He joins joins Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3.

The former first daughter, 39, isn’t Jewish, but her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, is. Clinton also heads an interfaith relations institute at New York University and frequently defends Jews on Twitter. The couple were married under a huppah.