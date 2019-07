Lamar Odom visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s gravesite with his kids

“It’s a miracle to be here at this place with my children, reflecting on a better life we will build together,” former NBA star says.

Lamar Odom visited the New York gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, the influential former leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, with his two children last week.

“I heard he makes miracles happen,” the former NBA star said in an Instagram post. “It’s a miracle to be here at this place with my children, reflecting on a better life we will build together.”

Tens of thousands of people, including non-Jewish celebrities, have visited Schneerson’s gravesite in Queens this summer on the 25th anniversary of his death. In the post, Odom pointed out that Schneerson was the mentor of Rosh Lowe, Odom’s speaking coach.

Odom shared a second Instagram post, which featured a photo of the rebbe and a video of a Chabad follower talking to Odom about religious observance.