France condemns Israel for demolishing illegal Arab homes

France says demolitions of illegal Palestinian Arab homes near Jerusalem threatens the two-state solution.

France on Monday condemned Israel for demolishing illegal Palestinian Arab homes near Jerusalem, saying the destruction set a "dangerous precedent" and violated international law, AFP reported.

"France condemns the demolition by the Israeli army of several buildings in the area of Wadi al Hummus, in the southeast of Jerusalem," a statement from the French foreign ministry said.

"These demolitions have taken place for the first time in an area controlled by the Palestinian authority under the Oslo Accords. They represent a dangerous precedent, which poses a direct threat to the two-state solution," it added.

Israeli forces on Monday morning sealed off and began demolishing ten of the over 100 illegally-built structures erected in defiance of a 2011 Israeli Civil Administration order barring construction near the security fence.

The apartment buildings were built in the Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood of Sur Baher, an Arab enclave located almost entirely in Jerusalem.

The strip of land in Wadi al-Hummus area where the illegal structures are located, however, is just outside of the municipal borders of Jerusalem, but on the Jerusalem side of the security fence.

The European Union earlier on Monday formally condemned Israel for the demolition of the illegal Arab buildings, saying said the demolitions undermine the “viability of the two-state solution”.

The Palestinian Authority, meanwhile, accused Israel of carrying out a massacre and called on the international community “to intervene immediately and bring an end to Israeli aggression.”