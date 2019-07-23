Meet the Canadian television host turned Jewish educator

Adrienne Gold Davis bares her soul in talk about a journey from a world focused on materialism to one spirituality based.

Adrienne Gold Davis dresses beautifully, but her personality outshines her shoes.

A former Canadian television fashion show host turned Jewish educator and inspirational speaker, Adrienne is one of the bright stars of Momentum (formerly JWRP).

She speaks with Eve Harrow, who guides 200 women during the week that they’re touring the Land, teaming with an extraordinary organization to connect Jewish moms with their heritage and identity.

Adrienne bares her soul in this very frank and introspective talk about a journey from a world focused on materialism to one spirituality based and the people standing at the forks in the road who made all the difference.