Watch: City councilor's home attacked with fireworks
Arabs attack homes in Maale Hazeitim neighborhood of Jerusalem with fireworks, including the home of city councilor Aryeh King.
Arabs attack homes in Maale Hazeitim neighborhood of Jerusalem with fireworks, including the home of city councilor Aryeh King.
