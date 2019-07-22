Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich called on Monday for New Right Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked to enter into accelerated negotiations for a joint run with the Right-leaning parties.

"I congratulate Ayelet Shaked on her appointment as head of the New Right. This is a right move because Ayelet throughout the entire period has been broadcasting that she wants to go together. Naftali, it's no secret, spoke the entire time about thoughts or wishes to go separately and repeated those statements that were the basis for the establishment of the New Right, which began with 14 seats and ended below the threshold," Smotrich said.

He added that "my expectation of Ayelet is not to make do with talking, but to go ahead with actions. We're in the 90th minute, we have to gather in a room and put everything on the table.

"We have already conducted complex and complicated negotiations, and there is no issue that cannot be solved. Solutions can be found that will allow everyone to feel at home and be part. Each side will have to make concessions and not negotiate at press conferences or briefings. I shouldn't hear about the demands through the media. I'm sure that if we sit down and talk, within a few hours we'll come out with a smile, a handshake, and a decision to run together, and on a value statement. Everyone should come willingly, without preconditions, and with no ultimatums."

Smotrich notes that preconditions will only lead to failure: "I don't want to accept any starting positions and no preconditions: Anyone who wants to obstruct negotiations sets preconditions through the media, and whoever wants to make a real connection comes to the room and puts things on the table with openness and good faith."

He adds that the public is waiting for this unity. "What will bring us more seats is the good news that transcends the past and the political interests of everyone. We'll do what the public expects - we'll go together. Nothing could harm our future seats more than to fight now over pettiness."