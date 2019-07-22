Liberman the Accuser: 'Netanyahu pays ransom to terror org'

Yisrael Beyteinu continues attack on Prime Minister, 'He thinks you can fool all the people all the time.'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman arrived in Ashkelon this evening and spoke to reporters before starting campaigning.

"Netanyahu is paying ransom, protection money to a terror organization; you can't live under the threat of rockets and pay protection," Liberman clarified.

He said he would recommend to the President to anyone who would commit himself to forming a government without representatives of the haredi and Right-religious public. "I don't reject anyone on the personal level. I do not support Netanyahu. We said - before we go to the President, we'll demand a clear answer from the Likud and the Blue and White Bloc - do you want a broad national government without haredim and messiahs?"

He criticized Netanyahu's campaigning among immigrants from the former Soviet Union. "The Prime Minister was here not long ago before the elections, and suddenly he remembered the immigrants from the former Soviet Union, and promised them housing and pensions. It's an insult to the intelligence, a fraud. Netanyahu thinks you can fool all of the people all of the time."

He added, "Netanyahu promised to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar. Khan al-Ahmar is still there, and NIS 350 million is also needed to prevent the daycare project from being stopped. Since then, no request has even been made to the Finance Committee.

"We're fed up and aren't willing for anyone to insult our intelligence and memory," concluded the Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman.