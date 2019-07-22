Deputy DM Rabbi Ben Dahan says negotiations between United Right, New Right can proceed quickly now that Shaked leads the New Right.

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan believes that a merger between his United Right party and the New Right headed by Ayelet Shaked will take place soon.

"I am happy that the New Right has decided what it wants to do, and I believe that there will be developments in light of the fact that there is someone to negotiate with," Rabbi Ben Dahan said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

Asked whether it was true that Ayelet Shaked would head such a joint list, he said, "I have already said my opinion, because since we are in the midst of negotiations, I do not want to express my opinion right now."

"In the final elections, close to eight Knesset seats were thrown into the trash, and if that did not happen, there would be an active right-wing government now. We must do everything to maximize the power on the right. Likud," MK Rabbi Ben Dahan concluded.