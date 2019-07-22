'Loss that led to Oslo could be repeated without unity'

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, spoke with the leaders of the right-wing parties and called on them to unite in order to prevent the loss of votes for the right-wing bloc.

"If the right does not succeed in reuniting, it is liable to cause a repeat of 1992 [when a split on the right led to the creation of the government which signed the Oslo Accords]. A leftist government is not a hypothetical possibility, but a possibility that is on the table. It all depends on the size of the right-wing camp. We do not have the right to waste votes for irrelevant reasons. This is not a reason to be smug and take unnecessary risks," Dagan said.

He added, "I call upon the heads of all the right-wing parties: the Jewish Home and the National Union, the New Right, iZehut, and Otzma Yehudit to unite ... The differences between the parties are so tiny that sometimes it is only under a microscope that we can see them. We have already reached an new election round because of two parties that did not pass the threshold threshold, and if they had been united then today there would be a stable and strong right-wing government."

Dagan believes that the debate is not ideological at present, but only concerns the locations in the lists. He noted that in the previous elections more than 200,000 votes were lost to the right-wing bloc because of such disputes.