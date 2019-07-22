Live: US Energy Secretary in Israel

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry visited Israel Monday and toured Israeli energy facilities in Ashdod.

Perry also met with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz to sign a mutual energy cooperation agreement between the US and Israel, the US embassy in Israel

"Secretary Perry and Minister Steinitz committed to further advancing the high level of strategic cooperation between the United States and Israel in energy," the US embassy said in a statement. "Both sides discussed extensive and increasing energy partnership in cybersecurity in energy, enhancing investment in gas projects in Eastern Mediterranean and developing US-Israel Energy Center,"

"Both senior officials also expressed their commitment to "continuing the positive energy partnership between two countries," the embassy added.