Lapid tells New Right: Don't join 'Kahanists'

MK Yair Lapid, number two on the Blue and White party's list, on Monday called on New Right's Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett not to join a list which includes the Otzma Yehudit party.

While walking in Jerusalem, Lapid said: "This place is an opportunity to remember the reason Jerusalem was destroyed - zealousness."

"This is the second round of elections in a row during which [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu is trying to bring the Kahanists - [Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar] Ben Gvir into the Knesset. Ben Gvir, who has a photo of Baruch Goldstein - a man who killed 29 innocent and unarmed people as they prayed - hanging in his living room.

"These are the people Netanyahu wants to bring into Israel's Knesset and government - so that they can release him from prison. This is exactly what we are trying to prevent.

"I call from here on my friends, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, not to join together with these people. Religious Zionism's good name, Religious Zionism's amazing name, does not need to be stained by the Kahanists. Religious Zionism is [fallen IDF commander] Roi Klein, not Baruch Goldstein, who will forever be remembered as a disgrace."