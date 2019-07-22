Smotrich: I hope Shaked will be willing to compromise

Transportation Min. Smotrich says he hopes to have 'good news' now that Ayelet Shaked is leading the New Right.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) on Monday congratulated former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) on her appointment to lead her party's list, comparing her attitude towards a merger with that of her predecessor, former Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

"His thinking is what led us to these repeat elections, and this time it could have ended in a left-wing government," Smotrich told 103 FM Radio. "I hope that Ayelet will be more flexible and willing to compromise, and that we will be able to end our meeting quickly and with good news."

Regarding the question of whether having multiple parties representing the various streams of Religious Zionism is justified, Smotrich responded: "The beliefs and the goals are the same. We have a large common denominator and all disagreements are tactical. Politics is not a study hall, it's a real world and it needs to be balanced."

Smotrich said his new position is "fascinating": "It's a fascinating office. You can do a lot in it, for the periphery as well."

When asked whether he would allow Uber to operate in Israel, despite its being blocked by previous ministers, Smotrich said he is examining the issue and added: "We'll bring in technology in a way that won't add congestion to the roads. We'll do what's good for Israeli citizens."