Netflix buys rights to screen 2019 Eurovision from Tel Aviv

Netflix online streaming service to offer all three shows of 2019 Eurovision song contents from Tel Aviv for viewing to users in the US.

Netflix picked up the U.S. VOD rights to the three 2019 telecasts from Israel – two semi-finals and the finals, Deadline Hollywood reported. The rights to the 2020 semi-finals and finals, scheduled to be held in the Netherlands, home of the 2019 winning country, also were picked up by Netflix.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv was won by Netherlands with the song “Arcade,” performed by Duncan Laurence.

The Netflix acquisition comes as it currently has in production a Eurovision comedy feature, starring and co-written by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and directed by David Dobkin.

Eurovision is the world’s largest non-sporting live TV event and the most watched live entertainment program in Europe, attracting nearly 200 million television viewers worldwide annually.