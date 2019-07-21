Natalie Portman announced as female Thor in new Marvel movie

Actress Natalie Portman will go from super scientist-love interest to super hero in the 4th installment of Marvel’s “Thor” series.

Portman, who is Jewish and Israeli, will portray a female Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” scheduled for release in November 2021, Deadline Hollywood reported from the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

It will be the 28th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film and Portman’s participation were announced on Saturday during Marvel’s Comic-con panel.

Portman played astrophysicist Jane Foster, and became the love-interest of Thor played by Chris Helmsworth, in the first two Thor movies.

In a post on Instagram which includes a photo of her holding Thor’s hammer, Portman wrote: “So thrilled to share the news with you today at #sdcc2019that I’ll be returning to the @marvel#mcu as female Thor with legends @taikawaititi @tessamaethompsonand @chrishemsworth. (Remember this as the before picture for when I get jacked)”