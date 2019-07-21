Critically-injured toddler's life no longer in danger

A two-year-old injured by a collapsed glass railing over a week ago will be transferred from the PICU to a children's ward for recovery.

The two-year-old toddler who was critically injured by the collapse of a glass railing at Sea and Sun in Tel Aviv a week and a half ago woke up and is out of danger.

The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Dana-Doek Children's Hospital at Ichilov Medical Center said that the toddler is expected to be transferred to the children's ward for continued treatment and rehabilitation on Sunday.

"A huge thank you to the team of doctors, nurses, surgeons and anesthesiologists who saved his life," the toddler's family said. "There are no words that can express the intensity of admiration and gratitude to this wonderful team that brought our child back to life and to his family."

"A great thank you also to everyone who prayed for us from all over the world and supported us in such difficult moments. They sent us the strength to go through this difficult period that is continuing now with great hope," added the family.